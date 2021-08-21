Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $554,000 Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,179.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610 in the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTNX opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global cut shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

