Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $518,000 in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of NeoGames at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in NeoGames by 247.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.04 million and a P/E ratio of 102.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46. NeoGames S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Several equities analysts have commented on NGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
