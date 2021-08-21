Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $518,000 in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of NeoGames at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in NeoGames by 247.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.04 million and a P/E ratio of 102.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46. NeoGames S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

NeoGames Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

