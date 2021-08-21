Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of HGV stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million. Research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.