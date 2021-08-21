Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PPD were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PPD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

PPD stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.23. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

