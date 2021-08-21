Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,438 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,880,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,319,000 after buying an additional 68,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,697,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 44,998.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWST. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $74.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 23,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $1,614,431.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,346.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,509,445 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

