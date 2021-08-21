Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after acquiring an additional 367,398 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,659,000 after buying an additional 231,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,385,000 after buying an additional 539,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,077,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,148,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

