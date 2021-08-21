Private Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJM stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

