Private Ocean LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 469,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 105,159 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 150,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 473.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 124,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.28. 38,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,705. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $8.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

