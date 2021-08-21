Private Ocean LLC Buys 33 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,752. The company’s 50 day moving average is $476.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

