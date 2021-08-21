Private Ocean LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,573 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $977,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,715,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,251,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,987. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

