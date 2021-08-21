Private Ocean LLC Sells 1,528 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,689,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,083,964. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

