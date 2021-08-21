Private Ocean LLC Sells 316 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.05. 964,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,713. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

