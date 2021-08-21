Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Grows Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund accounts for approximately 0.4% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $83,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PFD traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 27,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,308. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $20.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.0843 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

