ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 56.7% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Pet Care ETF stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.67. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

