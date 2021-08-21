Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 81.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 464,434 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $40,988,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 48.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after acquiring an additional 390,467 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 137.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after acquiring an additional 296,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $20,498,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRU opened at $104.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

