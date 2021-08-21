Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OGZPY shares. Erste Group raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 179,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,416. The company has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

