PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Plans Final Dividend of $0.06

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from PWR’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

PWR Holdings Limited engages in designing, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sales of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates through two segments, PWR Performance Products, and C&R. The company offers radiators, such as car radiators and radiator cores; and air to air, air to ice, and liquid to air intercoolers, as well as aero 2 universal cast tanks, intercooler kits, and air to air intercooler cores.

