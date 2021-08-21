PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Plans Final Dividend of $0.06

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from PWR’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
About PWR
