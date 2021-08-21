Pylon Finance (PYLON) One Day Volume Tops $542.00

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Pylon Finance coin can now be bought for about $115.25 or 0.00235220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pylon Finance has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $542.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00131739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00152609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,048.57 or 1.00102286 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.01 or 0.00914329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.91 or 0.06644933 BTC.

Pylon Finance Profile

Pylon Finance’s launch date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. The official website for Pylon Finance is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Pylon Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

