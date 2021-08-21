Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,773 shares of company stock worth $1,197,232. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 50,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 56,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 506,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

