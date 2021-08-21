Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Liminal BioSciences Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Liminal BioSciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 636.15% and a negative net margin of 6,157.81%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liminal BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of LMNL stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.75. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Liminal BioSciences worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

