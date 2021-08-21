Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Issued By Oppenheimer

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of monday.com in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.89). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for monday.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on monday.com from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $352.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.05. monday.com has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $364.13.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. monday.com’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $121,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

