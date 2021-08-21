Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Issued By KeyCorp

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TME. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday. reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

TME opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.