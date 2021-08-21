Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HST. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

