Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Walmart in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $151.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.22. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $105,215,865.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at $457,138,017.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,954,868. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

