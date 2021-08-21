Qcash Hits Market Cap of $71.14 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $71.14 million and $314.45 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00134342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00151017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,345.12 or 1.00110619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.57 or 0.00926273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.53 or 0.06651440 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

