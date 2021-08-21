Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

QH stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Quhuo has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $107.41 million and a PE ratio of -9.76.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quhuo will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Quhuo by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quhuo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quhuo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

