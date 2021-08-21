Quiztok (QTCON) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $28.05 million and $2.66 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,947,201 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.