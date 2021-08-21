Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Raymond James

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Radius Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.43). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $2,050,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,764,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

