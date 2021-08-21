RAMP Market Cap Hits $119.91 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. RAMP has a market capitalization of $119.91 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00057772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.83 or 0.00826302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00047872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00105255 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,895,782 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

