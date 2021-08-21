REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

REE Automotive stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

