Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,737 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,551.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,242 shares of company stock worth $2,440,668. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $31.53 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.62). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

RLAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

