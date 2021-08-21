Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.4% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 112.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.5% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $40.37. 40,414,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,012,227. The firm has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

