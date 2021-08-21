Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 27,831 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 89.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,831 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,954,868. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $151.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,466,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.22. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

