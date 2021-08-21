Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 505 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Reliant Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for 3.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $472.68. The stock had a trading volume of 99,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,468. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $498.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $471.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,407 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,812 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.57.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.