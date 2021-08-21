Reliant Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,535 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 949 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 181.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.53.

Shares of PANW traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $406.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

