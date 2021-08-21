Relite Finance (RELI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $368,599.00

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Relite Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $368,599.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Relite Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00131958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00151570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,981.26 or 0.99937027 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.19 or 0.00914450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.54 or 0.06638237 BTC.

About Relite Finance

Relite Finance’s total supply is 37,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,368,312 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

Relite Finance Coin Trading

