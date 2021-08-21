renDOGE Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $95,051.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00057195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00132591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.89 or 0.00152160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,185.36 or 0.99936214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.85 or 0.00914025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.40 or 0.06600189 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.