RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCAR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,067. RenovaCare has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.03 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.82.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

