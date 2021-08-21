REPO (REPO) Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last Week

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, REPO has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $95,308.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be purchased for $0.0750 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00057077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00132109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.04 or 0.00159346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,245.62 or 1.00582563 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.87 or 0.00920888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.65 or 0.06512714 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

