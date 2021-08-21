Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Short Interest Update

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 56.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.
About Republic Bancorp
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
Read More: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.