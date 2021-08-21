Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Short Interest Update

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 56.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $50.10. 45,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,741. Republic Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.