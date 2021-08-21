Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.10. 1,184,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,761. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $122.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

