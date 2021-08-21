Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NexTech AR Solutions Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for NexTech AR Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

OTCMKTS:NEXCF opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NexTech AR Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $6.97.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-Commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on high-end residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; and Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store.

