Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Shares Down 4.2%

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG) dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.25 ($0.32). Approximately 226,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 224,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.30 ($0.33).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Resolute Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.33. The stock has a market cap of £260.52 million and a PE ratio of 19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

