Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resonant Inc. is a development-stage company. It creates filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. The Company’s product configures resonators, the building blocks of RF filters to select desired radio frequency signals and reject unwanted signals. Resonant Inc. is based in Santa Barbara, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Resonant in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.65.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03. Resonant has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $154.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 140.07% and a negative net margin of 961.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Resonant will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resonant by 40.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Resonant by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Resonant by 16.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

