Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC) versus Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC) and Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Taylor Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Taylor Devices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and Taylor Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Taylor Devices 8.61% 4.94% 4.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and Taylor Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Acceleration Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Taylor Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.04%. Given Revolution Acceleration Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Revolution Acceleration Acquisition is more favorable than Taylor Devices.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and Taylor Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A Taylor Devices $28.38 million 1.43 $3.03 million N/A N/A

Taylor Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Revolution Acceleration Acquisition.

Summary

Taylor Devices beats Revolution Acceleration Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolution Acceleration Acquisition

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc. design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include seismic dampers, fluidicshoks, crane and industrial buffers, self-adjusting shock absorbers, liquid die springs, vibration dampers, machined springs, and custom actuators. The company was founded by Paul H. Taylor on July 22, 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, NY.

