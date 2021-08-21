Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rexnord in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $59.44 on Thursday. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,496,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rexnord by 88.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,209,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,387 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,095,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,226.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,548 shares of company stock valued at $13,555,207 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

