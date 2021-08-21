Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Receives €114.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €114.45 ($134.65).

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of RHM opened at €81.52 ($95.91) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 52 week high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

