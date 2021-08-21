Rightmove (LON:RMV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 708.40 ($9.26). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 706.40 ($9.23), with a volume of 999,960 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Rightmove to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 611.50 ($7.99).

Get Rightmove alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 675.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Rightmove Company Profile (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.