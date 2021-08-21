Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Erste Group

Erste Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.40 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.13.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.42. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

