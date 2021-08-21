Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.60. Rio2 shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 169,796 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Rio2 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.54 million and a PE ratio of -8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rio2 Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Rio2 Company Profile (CVE:RIO)

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile; and seven prospects in the north of Chile. Rio2 Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

